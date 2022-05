Sports data and technology provider Genius Sports has reported a 59.9 per cent increase in group revenue to $85.92m for the first quarter of 2022, although cost of revenue increased by more than double that rate during the period.

The strong revenue growth was driven by a 27.6 per cent increase in Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue to $49.72m, with Media Technology, Content & Services revenue climbing 157.3 per cent year-on-year to $24.13m. Sports Technology [...]