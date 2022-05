Spanish gaming operator Codere Group has reported a 131 per cent increase in revenue to €293.7m for the first quarter of 2022, as the company benefited from the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions across its land-based operations in Europe and Latin America.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by strong performances in Argentina, Mexico and Codere's home market of Spain, alongside growth in Uruguay and Colombia.

Panama and Italy revenue were negatively impacted by the spread of the [...]