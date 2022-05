New York-listed iGaming operator Codere Online has posted a 24 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to €25.5m for the first quarter of 2022, buoyed by strong growth in Mexico and Colombia.

Spain remained its biggest iGaming market in Q1 as revenue climbed by 1 per cent to €13.2m, despite a 10 per cent drop in average monthly active players to 32,600.

Revenue from Mexico grew by 56 per cent year-on-year to €10.0m as average monthly [...]