West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming market saw total wagers increase by 74 per cent versus a year ago to $316.5m in April.

In another strong month for licensed operators, total iGaming wagers for the five-week period ended 30 April were just below the record set last December at $270.8m, up 84 per cent year-on-year, while sports betting wagers climbed 33 per cent to $45.6m.

West Virginia Sports & iGaming Wagers: Five-Week Period ended 30 April [...]