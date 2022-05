New Jersey’s regulated gambling market grew by 20 per cent to $422.5m in April, buoyed by strong growth in iGaming and land-based casino gaming revenue.

The state’s nine licensed properties saw total casino win increase by 24 per cent year-on-year to $235.3m in April, with iGaming revenue climbing 27 per cent to $136.9m, offsetting an 8 per cent fall in sports betting revenue to $50.3m.

New Jersey Gambling Market: April 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, revenue from online casino [...]