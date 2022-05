New York-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN has reported a 38 per cent increase in revenue to a record $37.5m for the first quarter of 2022.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 71 per cent increase in B2C revenue from Coolbet, while B2B revenue climbed 2 per cent to $13.1m, with the prior year period including $3m in patent license revenue within B2B which did not recur this year.

Excluding this, recurring platform and content [...]