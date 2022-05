Indiana’s licensed sports betting operators recorded a 52 per cent increase in handle to $360.0m in April, with FanDuel maintaining its market leadership position for online sports betting.

April wagers were buoyed by a 60 per cent year-on-year increase in online sports wagers to $333.9m, offsetting a 4 per cent drop in retail sports wagers to $26.1m.

Basketball was again the most popular sport during the month with wagers of $129.2m, followed by Other sports at $76.5m, [...]