Shares in gaming supplier Light & Wonder gained 9.37 per cent Tuesday after the company revealed its financial targets through to 2025.

L&W is aiming to grow consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to $1.4bn in 2025, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 15 per cent, with a targeted net debt leverage ratio of between 2.5x and 3.5x.

The company is also targeting a free cash flow conversion rate of 45 per cent by 2025, aiming to have $10bn [...]