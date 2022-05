Delaware’s three licensed operators enjoyed another strong month of iGaming growth in April, helping to offset a year-on-year decline in sports betting.

iGaming wagers increased by 73 per cent year-on-year to $37.2m in April, just below the previous month’s record $37.4m, with wagers from sports betting 24 per cent lower than a year ago at $4.2m.

Delaware iGaming Wagers: April 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, Delaware Park continued its strong recent performance with wagers soaring 140 per cent to [...]