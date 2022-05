New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar Group has reported a 31 per cent increase in revenue to €167.9m for the first quarter of 2022, as revenue from the US more than doubled.

Revenue from the US increased by 124 per cent to €25.7m during the quarter, with the company benefiting from increased sales of its US Betting services, primarily as a result of new states legalizing sports betting, as well as higher sales to [...]