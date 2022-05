Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$2.7bn for the six-month period ended 31 March, as it prepares to expand its real-money iGaming operations.

The company said the year-on-year growth was achieved despite mixed operating conditions and challenges, including the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine in February, an industry-wide moderation in overall mobile game demand post Covid-19, and ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

Revenue from Australia and New Zealand [...]