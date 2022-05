Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported an 11 per cent increase in revenue to a record €45.2m for the first quarter of 2022, with North America contributing nearly two-thirds of the total.

While organic growth fell by 9 per cent year-on-year, or by 6 per cent when excluding Germany, the company benefited from sports revenue doubling in North America after New York and Louisiana legalised online sports betting in January.

Revenue in North America increased by [...]