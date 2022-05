Mississippi’s licensed sports betting operators enjoyed a return to growth in April as total wagers increased by 8 per cent year-on-year to $35.5m.

After three consecutive months of year-on-year declines, total sports wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos were buoyed by 5 per cent increase in wagers on Basketball to $14.9m in April, while Baseball wagers climbed 10 per cent year-on-year to $7.6m.

Wagers from Sports Parlay Cards rose 42 per cent to $6.8m, while other [...]