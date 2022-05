Stockholm-listed fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has reported a 10 per cent drop in total revenue to SEK12.0m for the first quarter of 2022.

Results were impacted by a 20 per cent fall in gaming revenue to SEK6.7m, with the year-on-year decline driven by a 34 per cent decrease in B2C revenue to SEK4.3m, which was negatively affected by the war in Ukraine with the majority of customers from Russia or other parts of Eastern Europe.

This [...]