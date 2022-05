Nevada’s licensed betting and gaming operators recorded another solid month of growth in April as total gaming win climbed 9 per cent to $1.13bn.

The year-on-year growth marks the 14th consecutive month that the state’s casinos generated more than $1bn in gaming win, despite a decline from sports betting during the month.

Slot Machines again accounted for the majority of the total with April gaming win increasing by 1 per cent to $804.1m, following a 12 per [...]