Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market saw continued growth in April as total wagers increased by 39 per cent versus a year ago to $40.2m.

Despite the year-on-year improvement, rotal wagers were at their lowest monthly total since last September, comprising $25.5m from online sports betting and $14.7m from retail sports betting.

Retail sports wagers at market leader Twin River rose by 12 per cent year-on-year to $9.9m in April, while Tiverton Casino wagers climbed 17 per [...]