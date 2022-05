Colorado’s licensed sportsbook operators enjoyed another strong month in April as total wagers grew 60.5 per cent to $392.3m.

April’s handle benefited from a 61 per cent increase in online sports betting wagers to $389.1m, while retail wagers climbed 28 per cent year-on-year to $3.2m.

For the fourth consecutive month, sports wagers were dominated by basketball with $146.4m wagered on professional basketball, and a further $9.0m on NCAA Basketball, after March Madness began on 14 March.

The next [...]