Warsaw-listed betting operator STS Holding has reported a 15 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to a record PLN158m (€34.5m) for the first quarter of 2022.

The strong quarterly performance surpassed the company’s previous record set in Q2 of last year, with STS’ active users reaching 350,000 during Q1, while there were 64,000 new player registrations during the quarter.

The year-on-year net gaming revenue growth helped STS generate adjusted EBITDA of PLN72m for the quarter, an [...]