Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a slight decline in monthly aggregate revenue to $108.7m in May 2022.

Aggregate revenue fell by 1 per cent compared to the same month last year, with revenue from land-based slots and table games falling 1.5 per cent year-on-year to $106.3m, partially offset by a 33 per cent increase in retail sports betting revenue to $2.4m.

MGM Grand Detroit remained the biggest commercial casino in Michigan in May as [...]