West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market continued its growth into May as total wagers increased by 53 per cent year-on-year to $250.4m.

In another strong month for the state’s five licensed casinos, total iGaming wagers for the four-week period ended 28 May rose 54 per cent versus a year ago to $213.1m, while sports wagers climbed 46 per cent to $37.3m, despite another decline in retail.

