Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market grew revenue by 15 per cent in April 2022 as the land-based sector returned to growth.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) from the land-based and online sectors increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to DKK609m (€81.8m) in April, despite declines from the sports betting and online casino segments.

Gross Gaming Revenue: April 2022 (DKK)

Sports betting GGR fell by 16.5 per cent compared to the same month last year to DKK222m, while [...]