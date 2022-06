European lottery and casino operator Allwyn International (formerly SAZKA Group) has reported a 65 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue to €869.3m for the first quarter of 2022.

The strong year-on-year growth reflected a more normalised operating environment after the reopening of its retail lottery and casino businesses across Europe following Covid-19 related closures, as well as continued growth online.

“I am pleased to report that Allwyn International has started the year strong and delivered [...]