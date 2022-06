Louisiana’s regulated sports betting market declined for the fourth consecutive month as online and retail wagers fell to $171.1m in May 2022.

Total wagers were down 18 per cent compared to the previous month, with the state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks contributing $142.6m, equivalent to 83 per cent of the monthly total.

Louisiana Sportsbook Handle: May 2022 (US$)

Online sports betting wagers declined for the third consecutive month, and fell 23 per cent compared to April 2022.

With a [...]