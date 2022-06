Shares in Rank Group slumped by more than 14 per cent in London Monday after the bingo and casino operator reduced its earnings forecast for the current financial year for a second time.

Having already cut its earnings forecast in April, Rank said Monday that the continued softer performance in its UK venues had continued into Q3, with the operator entering Q4 with visitor numbers down across its Grosvenor casinos.

“We have seen some improvement in Grosvenor's [...]