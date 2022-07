Colorado’s regulated online and retail sports betting market saw total wagers climb to $360.3m in May.

Total sports wagers were up 45 per cent compared to the same month last year, with online sports wagers rising 45 per cent to $356.8m, while retail sports wagers climbed 40 per cent to $3.5m.

Compared to the previous month, sports betting handle fell by 8 per cent in May.

Once again, sports wagers were dominated by Basketball at just under [...]