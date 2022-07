Virginia bettors have wagered more than $5bn since the opening of the state’s regulated online sports betting market in January 2021, with the market buoyed by another strong performance in May 2022.

Virginia’s 14 licensed online sportsbook operators saw total wagers rise by 55 per cent to $351.5m in May, up from $227.0m a year ago when just seven operators were live, although wagers fell by 12 per cent compared to the previous month.

Virginia bettors won [...]