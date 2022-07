Delaware’s regulated sports betting market has seen total handle decline by 25 per cent to $36.1m during the first half of 2022.

After sports wagers fell by 28 per cent year-on-year in May, the state’s three licensed casinos saw June sports wagers fall by 42 per cent versus the same month last year to $3.5m.

Delaware Park maintained its market leadership position with wagers of $1.7m in June, a decline of 50 per cent of compared to [...]