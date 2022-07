Montana’s regulated retail and online sports betting market generated total wagers of just $2.9m in June.

Wagering at the state lottery’s Intralot-powered Sports Bet Montana fell to its lowest level since July 2021, and declined by 9 per cent compared to the previous month.

Baseball accounted for 68 per cent of the wagering total in June, followed by Basketball at 14 per cent and Ice Hockey at 7 per cent.

Golf and Specials wagers contributed 3 per cent, [...]