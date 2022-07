Delaware’s regulated iGaming market continues to grow with total wagers climbing 35 per cent to $195.1m during the first half of 2022, driven by strong growth in June.

The state’s three licensed operators recorded a 52 per cent increase in June iGaming wagers to $35.0m, with Delaware Park accounting for nearly half of the total at $15.9m.

This represents a 73 per cent year-on-year improvement for the operator, while iGaming wagers at Bally’s Dover Casino rose 50 [...]