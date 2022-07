Sydney-listed lottery provider Jumbo Interactive expects to report a 27 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$103.8m in its preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2022.

The company has forecast a 36 per cent increase in total transaction value (TTV) to $660.1m for the year, driven by a strong jackpot environment in Australia with 43 Powerball or OzLotto jackpots of at least $15m in FY22, compared to 38 in the prior year.

“We are very [...]