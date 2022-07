Michigan’s online sports betting and iGaming market generated total gross receipts of $924.3m during the first half of 2022, buoyed by another strong performance from the iGaming sector in June.

The state’s 15 commercial and tribal casino operators saw June's gross receipts climb 18 per cent year-on-year to $136.9m, driven by a 36 per cent increase in iGaming gross receipts to $121.5m, which offset a 38 per cent fall in online sports betting gross receipts to [...]