Stockholm-listed Betsson has been busy in the second quarter, growing revenue by 8 per cent, acquiring a majority stake in Betbonanza, increasing its stake in the Strive platform, and adding over 200,000 new customers during the period.

The company said Thursdayt that the strong performance during the second quarter of the year, together with a good start to trading in July, offers cause for optimism about the potential for the full year.

