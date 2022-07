Stockholm-listed Kindred Group has reported a 34 per cent fall in total revenue to £238.7m for the second quarter of 2022, with results negatively impacted by strong comparables a year ago, a lower sportsbook margin, and the temporary withdrawal from the Netherlands.

Gross winnings revenue from B2C operations were down 36 per cent year-on-year at £233.5m, with revenue from Relax Gaming contributing a further £5.2m during the quarter.

The B2C decline was mainly due to Kindred being [...]