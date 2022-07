Sports betting supplier Kambi Group has reported a 19 per cent fall in revenue to €34.7m for the second quarter of the year.

Kambi attributed the revenue decline to strong comparatives in the prior year period and the negative impact of re-regulation in the Netherlands, as well as the migration of DraftKings away from the Kambi platform.

The company said that excluding DraftKings from the prior year period, turnover amongst it operator partners increased by 16 per [...]