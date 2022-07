New York-listed racing and gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated has reported record results for the second quarter of 2022 as net revenue climbed by 13 per cent to $582.5m.

The company’s core Live and Historical Racing segment saw net revenue increase by 45 per cent year-on-year to a record $275.9m, primarily due to the running of the Kentucky Derby without covid-related capacity restrictions, which boosted revenue at Churchill Downs Racetrack by $69.3m.

The segment’s revenue growth was [...]