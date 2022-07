Nevada’s gambling market generated record win of $14.63bn in the fiscal year ended June 30, with gaming win from state-wide casinos topping $1bn for the 16th consecutive month in June.

Gaming win in June climbed 8 per cent compared to the same month last year to $1.28bn, with the bulk of the total derived from Clark County, where gaming win climbed 10 per cent to $1.11bn. This included $734.8m from the Las Vegas Strip, an increase [...]