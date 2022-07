Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet grew total net win by 41 per cent to AUD$85.8m in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30.

The company benefited from growth in the United States and its home market of Australia during the period, with US net win climbing 72 per cent year-on-year to $30.4m and Australia net win climbing 28 per cent to $55.2m.

PointsBet’s Canadian business in Ontario, which launched on April 4, generated a further $200,000 [...]