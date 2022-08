Leading Italian gaming operator Lottomatica has seen revenue from its online and land-based operations soar by 345 per cent to €806.2m in the first half of 2022.

The newly formed Lottomatica was established earlier this year through the merger of Gamenet Group, IGT Lottery (which owned Lottomatica Scommesse and Lottomatica Videolot Rete) and Goldbet (now GBO Italy).

The company generated turnover of €10.9bn in the first half of 2022, an increase of 231 per cent, with the [...]