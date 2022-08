New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 2 per cent drop in revenue to $1.02bn for the second quarter of 2022.

The year-on-year decline was mainly due to a 11 per cent decline in Lottery revenue to $648m, as services revenue fell by 12 per cent to $621m due to lower operating and facilities management contracts. Global same-store sale fell by 7 per cent compared to the prior year period, [...]