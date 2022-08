Caesars Entertainment has reported a 13 per cent increase in net revenue to $2.82bn for the second quarter of 2022, benefiting from strong growth in the Las Vegas and Caesars Digital segments.

Las Vegas net revenue rose by 34 per cent to $1.14bn in Q2, helping to offset a 2 per cent fall in Regional net revenue to $1.45bn.

Caesars Digital delivered the strongest growth as net revenue rose 77 per cent year-on-year to $152m, while Managed [...]