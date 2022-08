New York-listed MGM Resorts International has reported a 44 per cent increase in consolidated net revenue to $3.26bn for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by strong growth in its core Las Vegas market.

The year-on-year growth was driven by increased business volume and travel activity primarily at the company’s Las Vegas Strip Resorts, as well as the inclusion of results from newly acquired Cosmopolitan, Aria and Vdara.

Q2 and H1 2022 Net Revenue Comparison (US$)

Net revenue [...]