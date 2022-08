New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has reported a 17 per cent increase in revenue to a record $143.7m in the second quarter of 2022, although expenses climbed at a higher rate.

The second quarter marked the 13th consecutive record revenue quarter at RSI, with the company benefiting from a 35 per cent increase in real-money monthly active users (MAUs) during the period to 133,000.

Average revenue per MAU rose to $325 in Q2, an increase of [...]