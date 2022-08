Britain’s largest online gambling operators have recorded a significant fall in Gross Gaming Yield in the second quarter of the year, with every gaming vertical showing a decline versus the same period last year.

The data released Thursday by the Gambling Commission covers the biggest operators who together account for approximately 80 per cent of the gambling market.

Gross Gaming Yield (GGY) fell in every online gaming product vertical except slots in the second quarter of 2022, both sequentially [...]