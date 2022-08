New York-listed DraftKings has raised its full year revenue guidance after posting a 57 per cent increase in revenue to $466.2m during the second quarter of 2022.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 68 per cent increase in B2C revenue from sports betting, iGaming and daily fantasy sports to $454.7m, and included the first contributions from the recent acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming and DraftKings’ launch in Ontario.

The B2C growth offset a 58 per [...]