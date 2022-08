Portugal’s regulated online betting and gaming market grew revenue by 17 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, despite a decline in sports betting.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated by the country’s 15 licensed online operators increased to €146.4m in the second quarter of the year, buoyed by a 42 per cent increase in online casino GGR to €81.7m.

Within online casino, slots accounted for 80 per cent of the quarterly revenue total, with French [...]