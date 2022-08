Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has reported record results for the second quarter of 2022 as total revenue increased by 34 per cent to €20.8m.

The supplier’s underlying revenue increased by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year, with newly acquired Wild Streak and Spin contributing a further €1.8m in revenue during the quarter.

More than two-thirds of Bragg’s Q2 revenue was derived from the company’s games and content segment, which rose 7 [...]