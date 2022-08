New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has reported a 5 per cent increase in consolidated revenue to $610m for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by year-on-year growth in its Gaming and SciPlay business segments.

Revenue from the supplier’s core Gaming segment rose by 6 per cent versus a year ago to $390m, primarily as a result of strong growth in Gaming operations, which again exceeded 2019 levels.

This was driven by record North America premium [...]