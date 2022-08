Wynn Resorts has reported an 8 per cent fall in operating revenue to $908.8m for the second quarter of 2022, as growth in Las Vegas was offset by lower revenue in Macau.

The company’s two casinos in Macau continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions and other mitigation procedures relating to Covid-19, resulting in a 78 per cent fall in second quarter revenue at Wynn Palace to $58.7m, and a 68 per cent fall in [...]