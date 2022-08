Entain has reported an 18 per cent increase in total net gaming revenue for the first half of the year, with a recovery in retail offsetting lower revenue online.

Entain’s total net gaming revenue (NGR) in the first six months of 2022 amounted to £2,117.6m, with a 7 per cent fall in online NGR to £1,470.7m offset by growth of 232 per cent in retail to £636m.

The company attributed the retail growth to the impact of [...]