Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has seen revenue increase by 2 per cent to CAD$115.9m during the second quarter of 2022, with nearly two-thirds of the total now generated in the United States.

The company’s core Lottery revenue declined by 3 per cent year-on-year to $86.9m in Q2, despite recording its second highest quarterly results ever from iLottery. This was offset by a 10 per cent increase in Charitable Gaming revenue to $16.7m, and a 38 [...]